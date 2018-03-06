The presenter announced he was splitting from his wife on his TalkRadio show over the weekend, but did not want to discuss the matter as he appeared on ‘The Wright Stuff’ on Tuesday (6 March).

When host Matthew Wright brought up the subject of the split, Iain said he’d told show producers three times he wasn’t willing to discuss it, adding: “That stuff’s private... you’re talking about my private life.”

Matthew then questioned: “Can it be private if you talked about it on your radio show?”

Iain admitted that was a valid point, but claimed he had been “naive” in doing so.

“I have been talking on the show for 20 years and no one cared,” he said. “I naively thought all the interest had gone, so I say stuff on the radio show but it’s different because I know the audience. It’s not a story, it’s my life.”

But as Matthew continued to press him on why he wouldn’t discuss it if he had previously, Iain told him: “I’m so close to telling you to eff off and walking off this show right now.”

Clearly unfazed by this prospect, Matthew told him: “If that’s what you want to do…”