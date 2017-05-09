Ian McShane has slammed what he sees as the tiny chances available for the UK’s aspiring northern actors to make a career for themselves in this country.

The veteran actor, currently starring as Mr Wednesday in ‘American Gods’ on AmazonPrime, has enjoyed a career lasting five decades, but he calls himself the “last of a dying breed”.

He tells Radio Times that the avenues are closed for most actors these days, because they cant’ afford to go to drama school:

“I find that appalling. The only way to make it is hope that you are cast as a northerner in an independent movie or go into ‘Coronation Street’ and work your way out.”