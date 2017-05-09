All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/05/2017 10:50 BST

    'American Gods' Star Ian McShane Slams 'Appalling Career Prospects' For UK's Northern, Working-Class Actors

    'Public-school boys have this self-confidence for no apparent reason.'

    Ian McShane has slammed what he sees as the tiny chances available for the UK’s aspiring northern actors to make a career for themselves in this country. 

    The veteran actor, currently starring as Mr Wednesday in ‘American Gods’ on AmazonPrime, has enjoyed a career lasting five decades, but he calls himself the “last of a dying breed”. 

    He tells Radio Times that the avenues are closed for most actors these days, because they cant’ afford to go to drama school:

    I find that appalling. The only way to make it is hope that you are cast as a northerner in an independent movie or go into ‘Coronation Street’ and work your way out.”

    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    Ian McShane, now starring in 'American Gods', calls himself the last of a dying breed of actor who could afford to go to drama school

    Ian, who has been based in the US for decades, was himself born in Lancashire and attended grammar school, before making it to RADA. His career highlights have included ‘Lovejoy’ in the UK, as well as ‘Deadwood’ in the US, and a recurring role in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ series. But he knows he was born in a lucky era, saying:

    For a lot of kids there are no grants for drama school.

    “That’s why everyone talks like that now [does a comedy upper-class voice]. They’re all public school. Public-school boys have this self-confidence for no apparent reason. 

    “That’s fine, it’s what they are bred for, and I know Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne and they’re nice guys. But there’s room for a little more spreading it around.”

    Read the full interview with Ian McShane in next week’s Radio Times, on sale now.

    Top 10 Favourite TV Drama Moments
    RadioTimes
    MORE:uktvukfilm TV dramaAmerican GodsIan McShane

    Conversations