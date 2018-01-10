This Ikea Ad Doubles Up As A Pregnancy Test - And Boy Do We Have Questions

Ikea Sweden has taken advertising to the next level (and then some) by creating a printed advert which doubles up as a pregnancy test.

The advert, featured in women’s publication Amelia magazine, shows a lovely picture of a crib and encourages women to pee on it.

Yes you heard correctly.

If the person doing the peeing is pregnant, the advert will reveal a special discounted price. However if you’re not expecting, there’ll be no bargains for you.