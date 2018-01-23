Every night, thousands of UK couples get into bed, kiss each other on the cheek, roll over and shut their eyes ready to sleep.

All is quiet and peaceful. That is, until a few hours later - when battle commences.

Regardless of how big a couple’s duvet is, the chances of them playing a nightly game of tug-of-war are high. To tackle the problem, Ikea has announced the launch of its ‘TOG-ether bundle’, which will see couples snoozing under two single covers rather than a double. (Why didn’t we think of this?)