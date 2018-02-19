Ikea Is Going To Launch A Vegan Hot Dog, This Is Not A Drill

Ikea has announced plans to develop a vegan hot dog, which it hopes to roll out in the UK and the rest of Europe from August onwards.
The Swedish furniture giant said it’s currently testing a vegetarian hot dog in its Malmö store in Sweden. The new offering is part of the company’s ambition to include more plant-based ingredients on the menu.
While the hot dog has been touted as ‘vegan’ by some publications, Ikea confirmed that this particular prototype isn’t as they can’t guarantee at this stage that all additives are 100% vegan.
That said, a spokesperson revealed: “The aim is that the final product will be made from a vegan recipe”.
Michael La Cour, managing director at IKEA Food Services AB, said in a statement: “As always when we develop new products we have to secure that it is delicious and that our customers like it.
“There is no point in creating a more sustainable option for our customers if it is not tasty. Every year 660 million people enjoy the IKEA Food offer and we see this global reach as an opportunity as well as a responsibility to serve food that is good for people and the planet.
“With the new Veggie hot dog we can inspire and enable customers looking for a quick tasty bite in the IKEA Bistro to choose a plant-based more sustainable option at an affordable price.”
Next stop, vegan meatballs?