Ikea Is Going To Launch A Vegan Hot Dog, This Is Not A Drill

Ikea has announced plans to develop a vegan hot dog, which it hopes to roll out in the UK and the rest of Europe from August onwards.

The Swedish furniture giant said it’s currently testing a vegetarian hot dog in its Malmö store in Sweden. The new offering is part of the company’s ambition to include more plant-based ingredients on the menu.

While the hot dog has been touted as ‘vegan’ by some publications, Ikea confirmed that this particular prototype isn’t as they can’t guarantee at this stage that all additives are 100% vegan.

That said, a spokesperson revealed: “The aim is that the final product will be made from a vegan recipe”.