Ant McPartlin has said he’s “feeling great” ahead of his return to television on Sunday (19 November), when the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ launches on ITV. Prior to to the new series, there had been much speculation about whether Ant and Dec would be hosting this year’s run, after the former was admitted to rehab earlier this year for an addiction to prescription painkillers. While rumours suggested that Declan Donnelly may get a temporary co-host if Ant’s recovery meant he was unable to present, the pair have now touched down in Australia, and Ant says he’s looking forward to get back to doing what he does best.

James Gourley/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Ant and Dec at Brisbane airport

James Gourley/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock The duo laugh it up after arriving in Australia

Last month, a spokesperson for Ant said that he was spending some time away from the UK media in Los Angeles, as intrusion from the press was affecting his recovery. His rep said in a statement to HuffPost UK: “Having people outside his door and following him to the shop or on a dog walk is harming his progress. He is still in recovery and is now taking time out of the spotlight.” Ant and Dec aren’t the only ones to have arrived in Australia, though, with a number of this year’s celebrity contestants having now been snapped landing Down Under, including surprise addition to the line-up Amir Khan.