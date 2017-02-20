All Sections
    20/02/2017 14:28 GMT | Updated 20/02/2017 14:29 GMT

    'I'm At Celebrity' Australian TV Series At Risk Of Crocodiles, Hippos As Cyclone Dyneo Causes Floods

    Not for the faint-hearted.

    If you think the British participants of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ have it tough - with the risk of spiders, snakes and other creepy-crawlies in the Australian jungle - you’ll have to spare a thought for their counterparts Down Under.

    Not only has flooding caused parts of the Antipodean version, filmed in South Africa, to be disrupted, now it appears the excess water may bring with it some unexpected guests into the camp, namely crocodiles and even hippos.

    Channel 10
    The waters have risen to three metres above their usual level in the areas around the camp in South Africa

    Can you imagine the look on Gillian McKeith’s face, and the sounds coming from Paul Burrell and Gemma Collins, if this were to happen in the UK camp?

    The show’s safety consultant told Australian website news.com.au, “We are concerned about crocodiles coming down the river and also hippos tend to come in to the side of the rapids and hide.”

    Cyclone Dyneo has caused the waters near the Tucker Trial area, filmed near South Africa’s Kruger National Park, to rise by almost three metres above its usual level. The area has been evacuated, along with a picturesque waterfall.

    The celebrities are still in the main camp, but there are plans to evacuate them should the water continue to rise, along with the winds, currently measured at more than 120km/hour.

    Conversations