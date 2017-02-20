If you think the British participants of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ have it tough - with the risk of spiders, snakes and other creepy-crawlies in the Australian jungle - you’ll have to spare a thought for their counterparts Down Under.

Not only has flooding caused parts of the Antipodean version, filmed in South Africa, to be disrupted, now it appears the excess water may bring with it some unexpected guests into the camp, namely crocodiles and even hippos.