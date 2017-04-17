Scarlett Moffatt could be returning to the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle this year, but on the presenting team, rather than as a contestant.
The reigning Queen of the Jungle has not had to look far for TV offers since leaving the reality show in 2016, from backstage coverage at the NTAs to an upcoming reboot of ‘Streetmate’, as well as alongside Ant and Dec on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’.
She’s now reportedly bagged yet another presenting gig, this time on ITV2 spin-off show ‘I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp’, taking over from Vicky Pattison, who has reportedly left the role.
An insider told The Sun: “Vicky’s really charismatic but Scarlett’s appeal is broader and she’s proved what a natural she is in front of the cameras.
“She also complements Ant and Dec. The idea is to have her fronting this year’s show.
“But bosses are toying with changing things up each year so that whoever wins the series gets the opportunity to do the spin-off.”
An ITV spokesperson insisted that casting decisions had not been made regarding the upcoming series.
Vicky co-hosted the most recent series of ‘Extra Camp’ alongside fellow ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winners Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon, as well as stand-up comedian Chris Ramsay.
She recently opened up about how getting a poor reception on social media had a negative effect on her self-esteem, particularly in relation to the reaction she received during her time in the jungle.
“People were calling me a horrible fat cow, a bad role model, a shit TV presenter,” Vicky said, “It affected my confidence. I came off after the first night and looked on Twitter and phoned my boyfriend in absolute hysterics.
“People were so savage, they just turned on me. I went from, ‘Isn’t Vicky so down-to-earth and fun’, to ‘Why the fuck does she think she can be a TV presenter?’.”