Scarlett Moffatt could be returning to the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle this year, but on the presenting team, rather than as a contestant.

The reigning Queen of the Jungle has not had to look far for TV offers since leaving the reality show in 2016, from backstage coverage at the NTAs to an upcoming reboot of ‘Streetmate’, as well as alongside Ant and Dec on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’.

She’s now reportedly bagged yet another presenting gig, this time on ITV2 spin-off show ‘I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp’, taking over from Vicky Pattison, who has reportedly left the role.