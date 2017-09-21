‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses have reportedly axed yet another member of the ‘Extra Camp’ presenting team.
Following the news that both Vicky Pattison and Chris Ramsey would not be returning for this year’s run of the reality TV spin-off, reports have claimed Stacey Solomon has now also been ditched.
An insider told The Sun: “The thinking this time around is to have a complete revamp in the format and Stacey unfortunately doesn’t quite fit into that.”
It’s still not known whether her fiancé, Joe Swash, will be returning, with the newspaper’s source adding: “Stacey and Joe are lovely people and great presenters, and everyone involved was really happy with what they did.
“Joe may still have a role but that hasn’t been decided, but everyone involved will miss working with Stacey, and Joe if he leaves, because they’re great fun.”
Meanwhile, it’s been suggested that reigning Jungle Queen Scarlett Moffatt has been signed up to take over presenting duties on the ITV2 show.
A representative for Stacey confirmed to HuffPost UK that Stacey “will not be returning”.
We’ve also reached out to a spokesperson for Scarlett.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ will return to our screens in the autumn, with presenter Ant McPartlin tipped to return to the main show in his first TV appearance since leaving rehab earlier this year.
Among the rumoured contestants are Rebekah Vardy, wife to footballer Jamie Vardy, former Saturdays singer Vanessa White and rugby star Ben Cohen.
You definitely won’t be seeing TV presenter Carol Smillie or ex-footballer Jamie Carragher, though, both of whom laughed off rumours about heading Down Under.