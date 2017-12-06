'I'm A Celebrity' Fans Praise Ant And Dec For Proving Iain Lee Didn't Lie About Bushtucker Trial

‘I’m A Celebrity’ viewers were thrilled for Iain Lee last night (5 December), when Ant and Dec proved the comedian hadn’t been lying to his campmates earlier in the series.

Iain was forced to duck out of a Bushtucker Trial that would see him submerging himself in a pool of water to collect stars after just a few seconds, telling the rest of the group that the three-metre plunge would be too much for him.