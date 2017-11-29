‘I’m A Celebrity’ Campmates Praised For ‘Frank And Honest’ Mental Health Discussion

The ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ campmates have been praised for a frank discussion on mental health, which was aired as part of Tuesday’s (28 November) show.

A selection of this year’s jungle residents were seen speaking about their own experiences, after Stanley Johnson asked Iain Lee what his talkRADIO show includes.

“We have phone ins and we try and extract stories from the people that call in, we talk a lot about mental health and depression,” Iain explained, prompting Stanley to ask if he’s ever asked a caller about feeling suicidal.

“In essence that question would be asked because I’ve had suicidal thoughts in the past. It is the biggest killer of men, suicide, between 30 and 45,” the presenter replied.

Rebekah Vardy then joined the conversation, sharing her own thoughts and stating: “You draw from experience don’t you, I tried it when I was younger when I was 14.”