Incredibly, This Magazine Cover Wasn't Taken Using A Camera

Yet this particular Billboard cover image is not like the others, you see rather than being taken with a camera worth thousands of pounds and huge sets of equipment this cover photo was actually taken using nothing but an iPhone.
Using the iPhone 7 Plus’ dual-camera Portrait Mode creates a virtual depth-of-field effect where the subject is brought into perfect focus while the background is then blurred.
While a conventional SLR can take these pictures manually, Apple has developed a machine learning algorithm that creates a virtual effect using the two lenses on the 7 Plus.
While still in beta, Portrait Mode is still remarkably impressive.
“It’s amazing as a photographer to see how technology has so rapidly changed now that the phone in your pocket can also be a high-end camera,” Miller Mobley said in a Billboard article about the shoot.
Mobley and Billboard shot the cover feature using both the iPhone 7 Plus and his own camera and then they used both types in the final issue.
You can see behind-the-scenes shots of the iPhone cover shoot here.
The Best Smartphones To Buy Right Now
Apple iPhone 7
Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
This is Apple’s best iPhone ever, and if we’re honest it’s one of their most innovative devices yet. It has an incredible camera, is water-resistant and boasts a stunning bright new display. Of course it can’t escape the rumours surrounding next year’s device but if you’re looking to buy a smartphone right now, and Apple are on your radar, this is the phone for you.
Google Pixel
The Huffington Post UK
This is Google’s iPhone. It’s that simple. As such there are achievements and compromises. If you’re after an incredibly well-built, powerful Android flagship, Google have given you a truly five-star smartphone. If you’re a photographer, the Pixel’s camera and cloud storage option make this a no brainer. It's not cheap though, with the XL costing over £800.
OnePlus 3T
The Huffington Post UK
The OnePlus 3T is simply a continuation of the ethos that makes OnePlus phones so good. It’s exceptionally well-built, powerful and offers you everything you could want in an affordable and meaningful package. No smartphone will give you more value for money.
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
Bloomberg via Getty Images
With a new curved back and larger 5.5-inch display the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge is more about evolution than revolution. The S7 edge now sports a water-resistant body, embedded camera and a MicroSD card slot. The S7 edge is also Samsung's most powerful smartphone yet, so powerful in fact that Samsung have actually had to equip a tiny water-cooling system inside the phone. The good news though is that means you'll never have to worry about getting a warm hand.
Apple iPhone SE
The Huffington Post UK
Incredibly, Apple's familiar-looking iPhone SE manages to boast the same performance as its top-of-the-range iPhone 6s making it the most powerful 4-inch smartphone available. If you're keen to return to the days of one-handed texting then Apple's bite-sized iPhone is the smartphone for you.
LG G5
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The LG G5 sets itself apart from rivals like the S7, Xperia XA and the iPhone 6s by being something utterly unique. The G5 is the first commercial 'modular' phone, allowing you to swap out the bottom for new accessories. So far there's an audio one made in partnership with Bang & Olufsen and a camera-focused attachment which gives you extra camera controls.
Huawei P9
JACK TAYLOR via Getty Images
The Huawei P9 is a smartphone designed for capturing life. Thanks to a partnership with photography legends Leica this dual-lens camera can take pictures that'll put your dedicated camera to shame. Of course it helps that the P9 is also a pretty great Android smartphone as well.
Google Nexus 5X
The Nexus 5X strikes the ultimate balance between power and affordability. Taking over the responsibility from the frankly excellent Nexus 5, Google's new smartphone boast an ultra-light body but still crams in a fingerprint sensor, the latest version of Android marshmallow and a Full-HD display.