A letter bomb has exploded at the Paris offices of the International Monetary Fund.

Police confirmed one person was injured in the blast caused by a suspected firecracker earlier this morning.

Officers have also confirmed a shooting at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse. A nationwide alert has since been announced by the Government.

The victim in the Paris incident was an executive assistant, who suffered injuries to her hands and face. She opened an envelope addressed to the head of the IMF’s European office at around 11:30am this morning.