An Irish teenager who requested an abortion was instead sectioned and held in a mental health unit against her will. The girl, whose name has not been released, was seen by a consultant psychiatrist who “was of the opinion that while the child was at risk of self-harm and suicide as a result of the pregnancy, this could be managed by treatment and that termination of the pregnancy was not the solution for all of the child’s problems at that stage.” The girl and her mother had believed they were being “transferred to Dublin for a termination and she was very agitated when she found that she was being admitted to a mental health unit.”

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Demonstrators take part in a protest to urge the Irish Government to repeal the 8th amendment to the constitution in September 2016

The incident, reported by the Child Care Law Reporting Project which examines child care proceedings in Irish courts, is believed to have occurred in late 2016. Ireland has strict Catholic-influenced abortion laws, which give the foetus the same constitutional rights as the mother under the Eighth Amendment. They prohibit abortion even in cases of rape, incest or ill health of the mother, allowing consideration only in cases where the mother’s life is in immediate danger under the 2013 Protection of Life During Pregnancy act. Under the Irish constitutional ban on abortion, the foetus is regarded as a citizen and doctors are required to take all possible measures to protect its life. The Eighth Amendment can only be repealed by a popular referendum.

mathieukor via Getty Images The foetus has the same constitutional rights as the mother under the Eighth Amendment (file picture)