National security and foreign policy expert Walid Phares tweeted about appearing on the channel to discuss the incident, claiming: “One man can shut down a city.”

Contrary to what Fox News would have you believe, London has not been “shut down” in the wake of a terror attack which killed four people.

This is what’s happening in the city on Thursday:

Tube Closures

Less than 24 hours later, just one London Underground station remains closed for exit and entry – at Westminster – the scene of the attack. People can however use the station as an interchange onto the Jubilee, Circle and District Lines. One planned closure is reported on the Overground between Brentwood and Shenfield, while all other Underground lines, DLR and tram services have good services.

Road Closures

All entries to Parliament Square are closed off to traffic and drivers are asked to expect long delays in the area.

The A302 Bridge Street (westbound) between Westminster Bridge and Parliament Square is closed. Westminster Bridge was reopened on Thursday at lunchtime.

The A3211 Victoria Embankment is closed between Bridge Street and Northumberland Avenue. Whitehall is closed southbound at the junction with Trafalgar Square and Millbank is closed to traffic northbound at Lambeth Bridge.

These closures are subject to change and live updates are being tweeted by TfL traffic news.

River routes

Immediately after the incident, all services on the Thames were halted as the river was closed to traffic. On Thursday, Westminster Pier remains closed, as does Embankment Pier. MBNA Thames Clipper services are still calling at Millbank and Blackfriars and the London Eye Pier has reopened.

Westminster Abbey

The Abbey is open for prayer as normal on Thursday, though the website states: “There is no tourist visiting under the present circumstances.”

The London Eye

The tourist attraction expects to open on Thursday, promising to keep passengers up to date via hours on social media and its official website.