Cheaper Teeth Whitening Options Could Cause Long Term Damage

People are being left in “excruciating pain” after receiving illegal teeth-whitening from beauticians, a BBC report has revealed. Undercover footage from the broadcaster uncovered one London beautician was using a chemical containing 25% hydrogen peroxide - more than four times the legal limit qualified dentists are permitted to use when whitening teeth. In light of the report, the General Dental Council (GDC) confirmed it has seen a rise in illegal treatments across the UK. So if you’re thinking of getting your teeth whitened, how can you ensure the procedure is safe and won’t damage your teeth?

Visiting a high street beautician for teeth whitening is often less expensive than seeing a dentist, but don’t be tempted by the reduced price tag. It is illegal to carry out any oral work on another person - including teeth whitening - if you are not a registered dental therapist or dental hygienist. Before having treatment, you can ensure the person whitening your teeth is correctly qualified by accessing the General Dental Council register online or calling 0207 167 6000. In the vast majority of cases teeth whitening is not available on the NHS as it is a cosmetic procedure, so you will need to pay a private dentist. The NHS will only cover the costs of teeth whitening if there’s a medical reason for it. “For example, this might be to lighten teeth that have discoloured because the nerve has died,” the website explains. Prices for teeth whitening will vary between dental practices, but the procedure tends to cost around £250 for the upper teeth only or £400 for the upper and lower set. Martin Ashley, a consultant in restorative dentistry at the University Dental Hospital of Manchester, said dentists who perform whitening for patients are highly regulated, whereas others offering the service, such as beauticians, are not. “Dentists have to use techniques and products that are manufactured and very closely controlled, like any medical product,” he told HuffPost UK. “We would say that it’s fine to whiten teeth in a healthy mouth, but we’re able to recognise if there are any other problems [such as cavities] present that need addressing before whitening takes place. Someone who is not qualified may not notice these other problems.”

