A new self-driving bus has taken to the streets of Stockholm, Sweden. While the vehicle does have a “host” on board who stops and start it, the bus primarily works using sensors to navigate the roads.

The project, spearheaded by bus operator Nobia, claims this is the first of its kind in Scandinavia.

On first glance, the bus bears little resemblance to traditional public transport. It has room for 11 passengers and lacks a dashboard or a steering wheel.