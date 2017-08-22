A seven-moth old baby has been pulled alive from a pile of rubble after an earthquake hit the Italian holiday island of Ischia, killing two people and injuring dozens more.

Dramatic footage from the scene shows rescuers digging through debris before finding the crying infant, who was passed on to a team of medics for treatment.

According to local press, a number of other children and adults - including a family of seven - have also been rescued from collapsed buildings after the 4.0 magnitude quake hit the island just before 9pm last night (Monday).