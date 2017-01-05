Israel has traditionally ignored renewable energy as a source of power, despite being in a geographical location that makes it ideal for solar energy.
Well now things are changing, as the country will soon be home to the world’s tallest solar tower.
At 250 metres tall, the Ashalim solar thermal power plant will create enough electricity to power 130,000 homes or 1.6 per cent of Israel’s entire energy needs.
The vast project uses 50,000 computer-controlled heliostats surrounding the tower to direct the sun’s rays to a central tower in the middle.
This then heats water stored in a boiler at the top of the tower turning it to steam which in turn fuels a turbine creating the electricity.
This is all part of Israel’s big plan to get renewable energy providing 10 per cent of its electricity needs by 2020.
The solar tower is actually just one part of a four massive plots which will make up the Ashalim project.
Other plots will contain an energy storage plant which will allow the field to store excess energy overnight.
A more traditional photovoltaic plot will then directly convert the sun’s light into electricity.
By using all three methods makers Bright Source Energy believe Ashalim can provide as much energy as the vast solar thermal plants in California.
While shorter, the California fields are much much larger. Ivanpah Dry Lake in California uses 347,000 computer-controlled mirrors to focus sunlight onto boilers on top of three 459-foot towers.
