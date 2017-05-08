Ivana Trump is being lined up for a return to the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, according to reports.
The former wife of US president Donald Trump took part in the 2010 series of the reality show, and bosses are said to be hoping she will return to spill details about their 15-year marriage.
According to the Daily Star, producers are willing to offer Ivana a whopping £2million to take part in this summer’s series, making her the highest paid star ever.
A source told the paper: “She knows [Donald] inside out. And because they’re divorced, she’s unlikely to hold back when the housemates ask about him.
“For the first time, the White House will have to keep an eye on ‘CBB’.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Ivana’s spokesperson for comment.
Ivana and Donald married in 1977, and went on to have three children together - Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.
She finished seventh during her previous appearance on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, where she formed an unlikely friendship with Stephanie Beacham in the house.
And if you can’t remember what a fabulous housemate she was, this video should serve as a reminder:
It’s currently not known what the theme for this summer’s ‘CBB’ will be, though it’s been widely speculated it will be a ‘Summer Of Legends’, once again merging past contestants and newcomers, following the success of January’s ‘All Stars And New Stars’ run.
Other names rumoured to be taking part include former ‘TOWIE’ star Danielle Armstrong, past winning couple Stephen Bear and Charlotte Crosby and ‘Real Housewives Of Cheshire’ newcomer Ester Dee.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ returns to Channel 5 in the summer.