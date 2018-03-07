With just days to go until the ‘Dancing On Ice’ final, Jake Quickenden has suffered a seriously untimely injury.
The reality TV star is currently favourite to the win the ITV show but on Tuesday (6 March), he dislocated his thumb while in training.
In a picture released by ITV, Jake can be seen on the ice shortly before he suffered the injury:
Other newly-released photographs shows the 29-year-old receiving rinkside treatment at the show’s Bovingdon Studio:
Jake was then taken to a local hospital, where he received an x-ray and MRI scan, before being given a splint for his hand.
On Wednesday (7 March) morning, Jake was sporting a split when he appeared on ‘Lorraine’ and explained exactly what happened.
“I dislocated my thumb yesterday,” he said. “It’s a lot of fuss over nothing… It’s all precautionary, I’ll be fine, even if they had to put a pot on it, I’d still be dancing in the final.
“I’ve come this far, I don’t want to not dance in the final.”
Jake will be up against rugby player Max Evans and ‘Coronation Street’ actress Brooke in Sunday’s grand finale, after former ‘Love Island’ contestant Kem Cetinay became the final star to leave the competition last week.
Jake isn’t the first star to end up injured on the show and Antony Cotton previously fractured a rib after falling over during training.
Alex Beresford has also battled illness while Lemar was a late addition to the line-up, stepping in when Monty Panesar was injured before the series even began.