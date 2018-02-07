James Bulger Killer Jon Venables Pleads Guilty To Having Indecent Images Of Children

James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables has pleaded guilty to having indecent images of children for a second time.

Venables, whose identity is protected, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children and one of possessing a paedophile manual.

The 35-year-old appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey. He admitted possessing 1,170 indecent images comprising 392 category A images (the most serious), 148 category B and 630 category C.