James Bulger Killer Jon Venables Pleads Guilty To Having Indecent Images Of Children

James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables has pleaded guilty to having indecent images of children for a second time.
Venables, whose identity is protected, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children and one of possessing a paedophile manual.
The 35-year-old appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey. He admitted possessing 1,170 indecent images comprising 392 category A images (the most serious), 148 category B and 630 category C.
He was recalled to prison in November after officials were said to have found indecent material on a computer during a routine check at his home.
It follows an incident in 2010 when Venables was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to downloading images of child abuse.
Venables and Robert Thompson tortured and killed James, aged two, in Liverpool in 1993 when they were just ten years old.
After serving eight-year sentences for James’s murder, the pair were granted life-long anonymity that saw them released under new identities in 2001.
Venables, who was reportedly given a second new identity after his first alias was revealed, was granted parole in 2013.