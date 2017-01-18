Ellington, 31, needed surgery on a broken leg after the pair were hit by a car driving on the wrong side of the road, the Press Association reports.

The athletes injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

British Athletics confirmed they were conscious but would not give details of how badly injured they were, though there are fears James Ellington, who competed at the Rio Olympics, and Nigel Levine will not be able to compete at the highest level again.

Two British sprinters are “conscious and stable” after being injured in a potentially career-ending motorbike accident in Tenerife.

The Guardian cited “unconfirmed reports” that the car was driven by a tourist who was not used to driving on the right side of the road. It also reported Ellington had fractured his pelvis.

Levine’s injuries are thought to be less severe.

British Athletics said: “Regretfully we can confirm that James Ellington and Nigel Levine have sustained injuries following a road accident in Tenerife on Tuesday evening.

“Both athletes are receiving medical treatment and are conscious and stable. British Athletics medical staff are with the athletes and liaising with hospital staff over their treatment.

“We are in communication with their family members in the UK and have arranged for them to fly to Tenerife this evening.

“We will not be releasing further information on their injuries at the present time.”

Ellington and 27-year-old Levine were in Tenerife to do warm weather training.

Ellington ran in the 100m and 4x400m relay team at Rio. Levine is a 400m runner who won a European outdoor relay gold in 2014 and an indoor relay gold in 2013.

Hours before the crash, Ellington shared a picture of their training on Instagram.