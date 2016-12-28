James May has taken what we assume is a joking swipe at his ‘The Grand Tour’ co-hosts, insisting they’re “not mates” when the cameras stop rolling.

Instead, he says he considers his fellow presenters as “colleagues”, branding Richard Hammond a “twat” and Jeremy Clarkson a “knob”.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images James May

He continued that Jeremy was a “bit of a Stuckist”, adding: “Part of him is actually locked in the 1920s.”

James was similarly scathing about fellow presenter Richard Hammond, admitting that “his chirpiness”, “his silly little beard” and even “his face” were all sources of annoyance.

Elaborating on working with the Hamster, he remarked that he knew he was on the mend from his high-speed accident in 2006, as he came out of the experience “just as much of a twat as he always was”.

NurPhoto via Getty Images James with his co-hosts, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond

Richard found himself in hot water from some critics earlier this week, following the most recent episode of ‘The Grand Tour’.

During the episode, Richard admitted that he was reluctant to enjoy a Magnum ice cream because he was a heterosexual man, sparking much debate on social media.

While some have accused Richard of perpetuating homophobia with his remarks, by painting gay people as “other”, his supporters have suggested his detractors are overreacting to the controversy.

Richard is yet to comment on the controversy at the time of writing.

17 Times Jeremy Clarkson Did Something Outrageous

17 Times Jeremy Clarkson Did Something Outrageous 1 of 18 British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson returns to his home in west London March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo Share this slide: Toby Melville / Reuters