James Nesbitt Credits Hair Transplant With Boosting His Career

The ‘Cold Feet’ actor has undergone a series of procedures since 2009 to restore his hairline, after starting to go bald in his 30s.

James Nesbitt has claimed having a hair transplant has helped him land more leading roles.

He has spoken openly of having the surgery in the past, which involved having a strip of hair taken from the nape of the neck, before being separated and plugged into the front of his scalp.

Revealing he’d now undergone his final procedure, James told Radio Times of how it’s had a positive impact on his career.

He explained: “I went public with it. I was very happy to be open about it. I just thought, ‘Come on, somebody is going to say it before I say it.’

“It was something I struggled with. And that was probably the vanity in me. But also, career-wise, it had an impact. In terms of the range of leading roles I’ve had since then, it’s probably helped.”

He added: “The guy who does it is a genius. It’s not cheap… probably 20 grand.”