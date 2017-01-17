Jamie Dornan has revealed he has every patience with the many haters of the ’50 Shades of Grey’ film franchise of which he is the star.
“As much as it has 100 million fans, there’s a lot of people who aren’t into it and are very vocal about that,” he tells GQ Australia, ahead of the sequel’s release next month.
The Irish actor, who enjoyed his breakthrough in TV thriller ‘The Fall’, is about to take the ropes once again as S&M enthusiast Christian Grey in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’, and the profits from the first film - taking more than $500million at the worldwide box office - have no doubt helped him remain sanguine about any criticism coming his way.
“I don’t blame people. I’ve got plenty of opinions about things I don’t know a lot about, or that I don’t give a chance - it’s just the nature of the beast. I’m not going to lose any sleep over it.”
Jamie shot to worldwide fame when he was plucked to play the millionaire playboy, whose latest obsession became the corruption of his young lover, Anastasia Steele.
Despite the bedroom antics of the book and the thorough research he undertook for the role, Jamie reveals he’s still underwhelmed by the S&M of the story.
“It doesn’t float my boat,” he says in the interview. “I’ve always been open-minded and liberal - I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them.”