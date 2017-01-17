Jamie Dornan has revealed he has every patience with the many haters of the ’50 Shades of Grey’ film franchise of which he is the star.

“As much as it has 100 million fans, there’s a lot of people who aren’t into it and are very vocal about that,” he tells GQ Australia, ahead of the sequel’s release next month.

The Irish actor, who enjoyed his breakthrough in TV thriller ‘The Fall’, is about to take the ropes once again as S&M enthusiast Christian Grey in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’, and the profits from the first film - taking more than $500million at the worldwide box office - have no doubt helped him remain sanguine about any criticism coming his way.