’Celebrity Big Brother’ star Jamie O’Hara reportedly split from Bianca Gascoigne to avoid accusations he was “using her”.

The footballer called off his romance with his former housemate earlier this week, after they became close during their time on the Channel 5 reality show.

It had been claimed he had dumped Bianca to concentrate on his three sons with ex-wife Danielle Lloyd, with Bianca later speaking out to say she had only found out about it after reading the paper.