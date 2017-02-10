All Sections
    10/02/2017 12:59 GMT | Updated 10/02/2017 18:39 GMT

    ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Star Jamie O’Hara Ended It With Bianca Gascoigne So He Wouldn’t Be Accused Of ‘Using’ Her

    Hmmmmm.

    ’Celebrity Big Brother’ star Jamie O’Hara reportedly split from Bianca Gascoigne to avoid accusations he was “using her”. 

    The footballer called off his romance with his former housemate earlier this week, after they became close during their time on the Channel 5 reality show. 

    It had been claimed he had dumped Bianca to concentrate on his three sons with ex-wife Danielle Lloyd, with Bianca later speaking out to say she had only found out about it after reading the paper. 

    Channel 5

    A source has now told The Sun that Jamie believes he has “not done anything wrong”, as he ended things “before it really got started”.

    “If anything he did exactly the right thing,” the source said. 

    “He and Bianca weren’t in a relationship, and they hadn’t agreed that they would be in one, but Jamie felt he had other issues to deal with and just wasn’t able to fully commit to anything like that with everything else going on. His only focus just now is on his children.

    “He really likes Bianca, and has made it clear he wants them to stay good friends.  He just didn’t want to string her along and leave her feeling used in any way – so he thought this was for the best.”

    The insider also claimed Jamie has turned down the opportunity to cash in on their romance with lucrative magazine deals. 

    “He’s not like that and would never use Bianca,” they said. “He’s been totally up front all along – and his decision not to commit to a long-term relationship is no different.”

    The pair’s relationship proved to be controversial in the house, after it emerged Bianca had a boyfriend on the outside. 

    Palace Lee/REX/Shutterstock
    Bianca Gascoigne with ex-boyfriend CJ Meeks

    When Jamie was initially unaware of this, he and Bianca still continued with their romance after Big Brother revealed this to the house. 

    Bianca’s ex-boyfriend, CJ Meeks, later spoke out on her split from Jamie, branding it “karma”. 

    Speaking to The Sun, he explained: What goes around comes around.

    “If you treat someone badly then eventually someone’s going to treat you badly and I think that’s what happened in this case.”

    Conversations