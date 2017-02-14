Jamie Oliver shared an adorable father-son shot in the kitchen with baby River, but some parents are voicing their concerns.

The 41-year-old was holding his six-month-old son on his hip, while using his other hand to fry some food on the hob.

River Rocket seemed transfixed on the frying pan in front of him.

“Gotta start them young,” Oliver wrote on the photo on 9 February. “Bless baby River he’s so fascinated by the cooking.”

One person commented: “Even though you are more than an experienced chef Jamie, be careful. Cooking with a baby is one of the most dangerous things to do.”