Jamie Oliver posted an adorable picture on Instagram of his son River Rocket on the floor with the caption: “Morning little boy, always good to get a nice smile.”
But even celebrity chefs aren’t immune from mum-shaming, as his mother Sally Oliver wrote on the post: “This adorable child! He looks so like you as a baby! But please get him off that hard floor now”.
A lot of people found it hilarious, with one user saying: “The mothership has spoken” and another said: “So funny that grandma’s everywhere are the same😂 ‘get him of the hard floor’ - my mom would say the same thing.”
It also prompted a lot of people to ask why he was on the floor and whether it was hygienic, but Sally actually meant it as lols.
She wrote: “You’re quite right, the floor is very clean and River is very well cared for, I was only teasing Jamie 😃”
Some took it a bit too seriously, suggesting he shouldn’t have been on the floor in the first place, which didn’t go down too well with his fans.
One user commented: “Jesus Christ some people honestly... he hardly looks distressed at being on that floor does he?!”
Another said: “Why are folk worrying he’s on the floor? Probably cleaner than some of yours! He’s smiling, so obviously not in distress... Get a life!!”
Indeed.