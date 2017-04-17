Janet Jackson Shares First Adorable Photo Of Baby Boy Eissa Al Mana

New mum Janet Jackson introduced her baby boy to the world on Saturday, by sharing a cute photograph on Twitter.
The singer, 50, gave birth to Eissa Al Mana in January and shared the first photo of her cuddling him.
“My baby and me after nap time,” she wrote alongside the photo of her and her sleepy babe, who is taking a huge yawn.
Eissa is Jackson’s first child with husband Wissam Al Mana.
The singer and the multi-millionaire businessman have reportedly split, after five years of marriage and three months after their son was born.
Rumours that Jackson was pregnant with her first child circulated early in 2016 after she began cancelling and missing shows on her world tour.
In April 2016, Jackson posted a video to her Twitter page explaining that she was delaying a tour to “start a family”.
“We’re in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change,” she said on the video.
“I thought it was important that you were the first to know: my husband and I are planning our family.”
The wording of Jackson’s video statement didn’t make it clear whether she was already pregnant or trying to conceive.