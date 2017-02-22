Wildlife campaigners have slammed staff at a Japanese zoo for deciding “which animals live and die” after 57 snow monkeys were culled by lethal injection. The monkeys were killed after it was found they carried genes of “invasive alien species”. DNA testing showed that the monkeys at the Takagoyama Nature Zoo in Chiba had been crossbred with the rhesus macaque, which is not indigenous and is banned under Japanese law.

JuliaWimmerlin via Getty Images A Japanese zoo has been criticised for culling 57 snow monkeys (stock image)

The zoo housed 164 primates which they believed were all pure Japanese macaques, AFP reports. But it was later discovered that about one-third had been crossbred and they were culled. It is not clear when the crossbreeding occurred, or if the zoo is at fault. Chris Draper, Born Free’s associate director, told the Huffington Post UK: “This has all the echoes of Marius the giraffe, who was killed at Copenhagen Zoo. “It comes down to a sort of human assessment of genetic purity that determines which animals live or die. “I think it’s tragic that these animals were culled.” Draper said the Japanese zoo could have allowed the population to die out and control the animals’ reproduction, rather than killing the snow monkeys. “Zoos need to assume responsibility and lifetime care for the animals they keep and breed - by that I mean a natural lifespan,” Draper said.

Scanpix Denmark / Reuters Bornfree's Chris Draper said this latest incident is reminiscent of the culling of Marius the giraffe.