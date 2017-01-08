Jarrow Bookmaker Siege: Four Hostages Released As Man Wielding Sawn-Off Shotgun Arrested

Four hostages have been released after armed police stormed a bookmakers amid an apparent armed robbery gone wrong involving a sawn-off shotgun.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following the three-hour siege at the Coral shop in Jarrow, Tyne & Wear.

Northumbria Police confirmed a firearm was seized by officers but that shots heard were from a police-issue “less lethal weapon” - believed to be a Taser gun - being deployed. No-one was injured.

“Told: he had loaded sawn-off, but arrested without police use of firearms. Well done and glad all safe.”

Northumbria Police said in a statement:

“Police have brought the ongoing incident at the Jarrow bookmakers to a safe conclusion.

“At 8:44pm police negotiated the safe release of the fourth person from inside the premises, then at 8:53pm the man in possession of the weapon was arrested by officers.

“A firearm has been seized by officers and the 39-year-old man will be taken into police custody.

“A police issue ‘less lethal weapon’ was discharged during the incident in order to bring this matter to safe conclusion - this was the ‘shots’ that people may have heard.

“Nobody has been injured during the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we will try and get the area back to normal as possible.

“We would like to thank the public for their cooperation.”