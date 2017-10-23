Jean-Claude Juncker 'Shocked' At Leak Claiming Theresa May 'Begged' For Brexit Help

Jean-Claude Juncker has said claims Theresa May “begged” him for help in the Brexit talks are incorrect.

The President of the European Commission said on Monday “nothing is true” in a German newspaper story that reported details of a dinner he held with the prime minister last week.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) said it had been told May “begged for help” on Brexit, seemed “anxious” and “tormented” as well as “despondent and discouraged”.