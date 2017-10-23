All Sections
    Jean-Claude Juncker 'Shocked' At Leak Claiming Theresa May 'Begged' For Brexit Help

    'Nothing is true in all of this.'

    23/10/2017 15:59 BST | Updated 23/10/2017 16:29 BST

    Jean-Claude Juncker has said claims Theresa May “begged” him for help in the Brexit talks are incorrect.

    The President of the European Commission said on Monday “nothing is true” in a German newspaper story that reported details of a dinner he held with the prime minister last week.

    The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) said it had been told May “begged for help” on Brexit, seemed “anxious” and “tormented” as well as “despondent and discouraged”.

    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Jean-Claude Juncker sends off Theresa May after their meeting at the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium on October 16, 2017. 

    Asked by the BBC in Brussels about the report, Juncker denied the leak came from him.

    “No, never. I am really surprised - if not shocked - about what has been written in the German press. And of course repeated by the British press,” he said.

    “Nothing is true in all of this. I had an excellent working dinner with Theresa May. She was in good shape, she was not tired, she was fighting as is her duty so everything for me was ok.”

    Asked if May had pleaded with him to help in the negotiations, Juncker added: “No, that’s not the style of British prime ministers.”

    Juncker’s chief of staff Martin Selmayr also denied accusations he was the source of the FAZ story.

    Earlier this year, Selmayr was accused of leaking to FAZ details of a private dinner between May and Juncker at Downing Street, which the Commission president was said to have left “10 times more sceptical” than when he arrived.

