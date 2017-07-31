French actress Jeanne Moreau has died at the age of 89, French government officials have confirmed.

The iconic actress began her career in 1947 and went on to star in over 40 films in the decades that followed.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Jeanne continued acting well into her eighties

French President Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to Jeanne, with the BBC reporting he has said she “embodied cinema” and praised her for “always rebelled against the established order”.

She’s best known to international audiences for her role in ‘Jules et Jim’, Francois Truffaut’s 1962 movie, and also won the prestigious Cannes Film Festival Best Actress prize for ‘Seven Days… Seven Nights’ in 1960.

Nick Ackerman/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock Jeanne in 1969

Jeanne frequently worked with visionary Orson Welles, who once called her “the greatest actress in the world”, but her career went far beyond acting as she also released a number of albums and once sung with Frank Sinatra.

In 1983, she led the jury at the Berlin International Film Festival, and also received a Bafta Fellowship prize for her contribution to the film industry in 1996.

