Jeffrey Tambor Quits ‘Transparent’ After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The first was made by his former personal assistant earlier this month and last week, Tambor’s co-star Trace Lysette also alleged that the actor behaved inappropriately “multiple” times .

In light of Trace’s statement, Tambor denied knowingly being a “predator”, stating (via Variety):“I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone.

“But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express.”

Following speculation over the future of ‘Transparent’, Tambor has now issued a second statement, in which he explains that he doesn’t see how he can return to the show.

“Playing Maura Pfefferman on ‘Transparent’ has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life,” it reads (via the BBC).

“What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago.