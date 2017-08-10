Jennifer Lawrence has admitted there are things she would do differently, with regards to her controversial film, ‘Passengers’.

The sci-fi romance was largely panned upon its release last year, with some feminist critics comparing its major storyline - which saw Chris Pratt’s character waking Jennifer’s up from hypersleep - to an abusive relationship.

In a new interview with Vogue, the Oscar-winning star has opened up about the backlash for the first time, admitting that she’s “disappointed in herself” over the film.