Jennifer Lawrence Says 'Red Sparrow' Nude Scenes Helped Her 'Take Power Back' After Naked Photo Leak

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about how she found “empowerment” in the nude scenes of her new film ‘Red Sparrow’, following the leak of her private naked photos four years ago.

In 2014, Jennifer was the most high-profile of several celebrities, whose private nude photos were obtained illegally and distributed online, an ordeal she later branded a “sex crime” in an interview with Vanity Fair.

She claimed last year she was still dealing with the “terrifying” experience mentally, but in a new interview with ‘60 Minutes’, she said appearing naked on screen in her latest screen venture helped her move forward.