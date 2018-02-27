Jennifer Lawrence Says 'Red Sparrow' Nude Scenes Helped Her 'Take Power Back' After Naked Photo Leak

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about how she found “empowerment” in the nude scenes of her new film ‘Red Sparrow’, following the leak of her private naked photos four years ago.
In 2014, Jennifer was the most high-profile of several celebrities, whose private nude photos were obtained illegally and distributed online, an ordeal she later branded a “sex crime” in an interview with Vanity Fair.
She claimed last year she was still dealing with the “terrifying” experience mentally, but in a new interview with ‘60 Minutes’, she said appearing naked on screen in her latest screen venture helped her move forward.
Jennifer explained: “I read this script that I’m dying to do [‘Red Sparrow’]. And the one thing that’s getting in my way is nudity. And I realised, there’s a difference between consent and not.
“I showed up for the first day and I did it. And I felt empowered. I feel like something that was taken from me I got back and am using in my art.”
While she was quick to say that filming ‘Red Sparrow’ didn’t completely “vaporise” the experience of having her nude photos posted online, Jennifer added: “But I did feel like I took the power out of... having... my body taken from me. I felt like... I took it back and I... could almost own it again.
“It’s my body and it’s my art and it’s my choice… and you don’t like [seeing] boobs, you should not go see ‘Red Sparrow’.”
Jennifer first spoke about the nude photo leak a month after it happened, saying those who had deliberately searched for her naked pictures were “perpetuating a sexual offence” and should “cower with shame”.
She told Vanity Fair: “Even people who I know and love say, ‘Oh, yeah, I looked at the pictures.’ I don’t want to get mad, but at the same time I’m thinking, I didn’t tell you that you could look at my naked body.
“It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime. It is a sexual violation. It’s disgusting. The law needs to be changed, and we need to change.”