Jennifer Lopez has found herself a doppelgänger in the form of bodybuilder Janice Garay from Houston, Texas.
Don’t believe us? See for yourself.
Here’s a photo of J.Lo smouldering in a bathroom somewhere.
And here’s Janice. In a bathroom. Smouldering.
*Rubs eyes*
Janice’s resemblance to Jenny From The Block, as well as her regular fitspiration posts, have earned her more than 137,000 followers on Instagram.
The muscle tech athlete is well aware of her likeness to the singer, thanks to fans who keep pointing it out.
We have to admit, her similarities really shine through when she rocks a topknot and large, hooped earrings.
It appears that Janine’s career in fitness is about to take off too. In a recent post, she said she was “in tears of joy” because of all the opportunities that have recently been sent her way.
“I remember praying for a miracle,” she wrote on Instagram. “I kept asking God to give me strength to hold on and not give up no matter what was being thrown my way. No matter how heartbroken I was, friendships I’ve lost throughout the years or just struggling at home financially.
“It’s hard being a single mom... I’ll never be embarrassed for my struggles or where I came from because look where it led me today!”
She said three years ago she had no idea where she was going to end up or what she wanted to do with her life, but then she got into fitness.
“Fitness has definitely changed my life,” she continued. “I will always remain humble and just want to show the world no matter how bad you’re struggling or whatever it is you’re going through in life, stay strong, pray, keep grinding, focus on YOU and your goals because you never know what God will bring your way.”
Amen to that.