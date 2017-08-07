Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘The Grand Tour’ co-presenters had a typical reaction to the controversial TV personality’s recent health scare.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Jeremy would be taking a leave of absence from work commitments, after being rushed to hospital in Spain due to a bout of pneumonia.

However, his co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May weren’t exactly brimming with sympathy.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Clarkson, Hammond and May during their 2015 live show

Responding to the news that Jeremy would need time off work, Richard Hammond shared a post on the team’s website, Drive Tribe, commenting simply: “Wow. I didn’t know he had a job.”

Similarly, when one fan urged Jeremy to “stop smoking” as fans “like having him around”, Richard replied bluntly: “Speak for yourself.”

Wow. I didn't know he had a job. Jeremy posted in JEREMY CLARKSON'S TRIBE on @DRIVETRIBE https://t.co/YC6xTt1hvS — Richard Hammond (@RichardHammond) August 6, 2017

This isn’t the first obstacle that has hit the presenting trio while filming the second series of ‘The Grand Tour’.

Back in June, Richard Hammond had to be airlifted to hospital after a car he was filming in tipped over and burst into flames, but fortunately he was able to escape from the vehicle before the blaze broke out.

The incident left him needing knee surgery, with the presenting team later revealing that Richard’s recovery had led to big changes in their filming schedule.

Jeremy noted at the time: “As I write, James May is sitting in the hell hole that is Gatwick Airport waiting for a budget airline to take him to a shoot that Hammond should have been doing.

“Meanwhile, I’ve been up since dawn, rewriting all of the scripts and ideas we had to accommodate the fact that Hammond can’t drive for the next few months.”

The second series of ‘The Grand Tour’ is expected to begin streaming on Amazon Prime in the autumn.

