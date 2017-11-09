All council and high-rise blocks should be fitted with sprinklers in the wake of the Grenfell Tower blaze, Jeremy Corbyn will say today, as he calls for the Chancellor to set aside £1 billion in the Budget to fund it.

The Labour leader wants blocks to be retrofitted with sprinklers because only two percent of tower blocks have them, he said, despite research showing they extinguish or contain fires in 99 percent of cases. The Government has so far refused to fund councils to retrofit sprinklers in the wake of June’s fire that killed at least 80 people and sparked a nationwide inquiry.

In a speech on Thursday Corbyn is also due to criticise Conservative cuts to fire services and the “dangerously neglected” state of social housing.

“Five months on from the Grenfell Tower Fire, still only 2 percent of tower blocks have sprinklers and councils claim they have been denied funding for these vital measures,” Corbyn is to say.