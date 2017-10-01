Jeremy Hunt Headed To 'Drink Tank' Sponsored By Boeing As 4,500 Belfast Jobs Hang In Balance

Jeremy Hunt faced a torrent of criticism after it emerged he will be at a Boeing-sponsored “drink tank” while more than 4,000 UK jobs at rival firm Bombardier “hang by a thread”.

Theresa May has hinted that the UK Government could boycott Boeing after a trade dispute over aggressive tariffs broke out - a dispute which could ultimately see 4,500 workers at Bombardier’s Belfast factory made jobless.

But the potential disaster seemed to be no bar to Health Secretary attending an event held “in partnership with Boeing”, and organised by the Bright Blue think tank, at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday evening.