Jeremy Hunt Denies Billing Taxpayer For Personal £44,000 Toilet

Jeremy Hunt has said reports he has installed a £44,000 toilet and shower in his new office are “totally false”.
According to The Sun, the health secretary had the bathroom with a “designer toilet” built in the department so he could freshen up after cycling to work.
However Hunt said the new bathroom was for everyone in the building to use and was designed to encourage cycling.
Hunt said it was “FALSE” to claim the bathroom, which he asked be built for cyclists, was for his “own use”.
“My cycle 2work only 10 mins so no need 2 ‘freshen up’ as story elegantly says. But let’s encourage cyclists!,” he tweeted.
The bathroom has been built in the Department of Health’s new headquarters near Westminster.
Despite dismissing the story as false, Hunt’s critics were quick to mock him.