Jeremy Hunt Appears To Hint Government Net Migration Target May Be Scrapped

Jeremy Hunt has appeared to hint the government may scrap or scale back its net migration target to help the NHS cope post-Brexit.

Quizzed by members of the health select committee on Tuesday about the potential impact of reduced numbers of European workers on the health service, Hunt said he had spoken directly with home secretary Amber Rudd and was confident its needs would be met.

“I don’t want to talk about how this would feed into the overall numbers, but I do want to reassure the committee I am totally confident that the Home Office would be very sympathetic to any proposals made by the Department of Health and Social Care about what we will need in terms of immigration for the health and social care system,” he said.

“I know they see it as a big priority.”