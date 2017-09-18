Jeremy Hunt is set to consider “dubious” and “irresponsible” proposals to cut out licensed pharmacists and instead allow technicians to hand over prescribed drugs.

The plans, which the Health Secretary could roll out to all community pharmacies, risk causing “serious harm” to patients as they slash the clinical expertise at hand, it is claimed.

But Hunt’s rebalancing board argues technicians should be allowed to conduct clinical assessments without a qualified pharmacist present as it would “make the best use of every member of staff’s skills.”

Rules which say a licensed pharmacist should be on site at all times could also be scrapped under the proposals - as it stands, pharmacists must be in the chemist to make clinical interventions.

The Department for Health has stressed the board will consult wider with pharmacists, patients and the public before putting forward final proposals.

The Government cut its community pharmacy budget by 4% in 2016/17 to £2.687bn. Contractors expect the budget to be shaved further - to £2.592bn - for the 2017/18 financial year.

Julie Cooper, Labour’s shadow minister for community care, said: “The Government’s plans for community pharmacy are in chaos. Jeremy Hunt says there’s no plans to change the rules for supervision of pharmacies but at the same time internal Department of Health documents show they’re drawing up ways to staff pharmacies on the cheap.