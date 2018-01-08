NHS Staff Aren't Holding Back With Their Opinions On Jeremy Hunt's New Job Title

Jeremy Hunt has not only kept his job as Health Secretary but has had “and Social Care” added to his title and by the looks of things is very pleased with himself.

Some reports of what was a shambolic reshuffle from the very beginning have suggested the new longer title wasn’t quite what Theresa May had in mind when she invited Hunt to 10 Downing Street this afternoon, raising one pertinent question.

The reshuffle is now in serious trouble. Hunt was supposed to emerge from No10 as the new Business Secretary. Appears Greg Clark has refused to budge.

Leadership woes aside, what appears to be a promotion for Hunt has caused a bit of controversy.

It had been widely speculated he could be moved sideways to a different department as the Government comes under increasing criticism for the severe winter pressures on the NHS which have seen thousands of operations postponed.

Instead, he’s been given even more responsibility.