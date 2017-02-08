Jeremy McConnell took a DNA test live on ‘This Morning’ in a bid to discover whether he is the father of Stephanie Davis’ baby Caben-Albi.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the ITV show on Wednesday 8 February.

“I hope I am the dad,” McConnell said. “People are thinking that I’m a bad person, thinking I won’t step up, and I would.

“I want to be a dad, I want to stand up but I’m not being given the opportunity.”