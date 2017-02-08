Jeremy McConnell took a DNA test live on ‘This Morning’ in a bid to discover whether he is the father of Stephanie Davis’ baby Caben-Albi.
The former Celebrity Big Brother star joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the ITV show on Wednesday 8 February.
“I hope I am the dad,” McConnell said. “People are thinking that I’m a bad person, thinking I won’t step up, and I would.
“I want to be a dad, I want to stand up but I’m not being given the opportunity.”
McConnell took the DNA swab test provided by AlphaBiolabs DNA Testing, the same company used by the ‘Jeremy Kyle Show’.
If Davis provides a sample of baby Caben-Albi’s DNA, the results would take 24 hours to process.
Davis has always maintained McConnell is the father of her son, but they split one month before she announced she was pregnant.
In a recent interview with OK! magazine she stated: “The paternity test is in the process of being arranged, but any tests that happen will be dealt with privately.”
‘This Morning’ airs weekdays 10.30am on ITV.