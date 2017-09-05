'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks Graces The Cover Of Varón Magazine And The Editorial Is A Must-See

‘Hot felon’ Jeremy Meeks’ covershoot for issue 13 of Varón magazine has just landed and naturally, the photos are striking to say the least.

It’s basically a shameless excuse to see what the ‘hot mugshot guy’ has recently been up to and we have to say it’s a bold new look for the (in)famous model.

The reformed felon got the mother of all second chances when his mugshot was released in July 2014 and went viral.

Supa Model Management scooped up the internet sensation and, by dint of his good looks and the adoring fans who helped him, Meeks was able to settle his $1,000,000 bail in 2014.

Handout via Getty Images Meek's mugshot provided by the Stockton Police Department.

The 33-year-old model told Varón magazine: “I love modelling. It’s very different from the world I come from. I’m learning a lot. And the more I learn, the more I like it.”

When asked what makes an extraordinary person Meeks answered: “Hard work, you gotta work hard. It’s someone who changes their dreams and passions into a reality. If you can do that you’re gonna be an extraordinary person.”

The editorial, styled by Way Perry and photographed by Philipe Vogelenzang, features a series of black and white imagery complete with curious paraphernalia, no doubt a nod to vintage utilitarianism.

It’s great to see Meeks push his modelling prowess to the limits, venturing out of the safety of the preppy/butch box and into the edgier corners of the eclectic fashion world.

