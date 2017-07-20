The BBC’s fourth-top earner Jeremy Vine has responded to the fallout from Wednesday’s salary revelations by tweeting a poignant message for his daughters. The presenter, who earned between £700,000 and £749,999 in 2016, shared a cartoon by artist Matt, which commented on the controversial gender pay gap revealed by the list. Vine, whose salary was surpassed only by three men; Chris Evans (at least £2.24m), Gary Lineker (at least £1.75m) and Graham Norton (£850,000), still earned at least £200,000 more than top earning woman Claudia Winkleman. The satirical cartoon, published in The Telegraph newspaper, showed a male and a female news anchor side-by-side, with the comment: “And now my male colleague will read the Autocue more expensively”.

As the father of two young girls, I hope they won't understand this cartoon by the time they start work pic.twitter.com/mUbxKs0gE0 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 20, 2017

Its publication came one day after the BBC faced criticism for stars seeming to work the same jobs with seemingly huge gaps in their pay. For example, Matt Baker and Alex Jones who both present The One Show had at least £50,000 difference in their salaries where BBC News presenters Huw Edwards and Fiona Bruce salaries were £200,000 apart. Vine, who has two daughters with his wife former BBC News presenter Rachel Schofield, tweeted: “As the father of two young girls, I hope they won’t understand this cartoon by the time they start work.” While many retweeted and liked Vine’s message, some called him “self-righteous”.

@theJeremyVine & @GaryLineker acting all self righteous when they are the only people in a position to help solve the problem — TweetsFromAlex (@RavenousFerret) July 20, 2017

There was also a mixed reaction when Vine initially responded to being named on the list by asking his own boss live on air to justify his salary. Before he tweeted the cartoon, he initially Tweeted this photo of Joy Division.

During his Radio 2 show, Vine took it upon himself to challenge earnings at the BBC, asking James Purnell - the broadcaster’s director of radio: “I’m listed as having a salary of between £700,000 and £750,000. “How do you justify that?”

Lauren Hurley Feeling Vine?

Purnell replied by calling Vine a “fantastic broadcaster”. “You provide a huge public service,” Purnell said. “Let’s take the last few weeks. You have been talking about funeral care and how people were being ripped off for that. “That is something that I’m proud to have on the BBC, proud to have in our country and plays a vital role in our democracy.”

I'd keep quiet for a bit. You ducked question from your caller yesterday - you're overpaid. You had a chance to show some humility there JV — Tom Sherrington (@teacherhead) July 20, 2017

Vine also faced criticism for ducking a question. When asked by a listener if he thought he was overpaid, he replied: “I don’t think it’s the moment from me.” Since the BBC released the list of talent who earn more than £150,000, all eyes have been on the 96 stars on it. And while some have directly or indirectly discussed the issue live on air, some have remained silent. But there are no better people to respond to the fallout than those receiving the salaries themselves. While many are watching their television and radio appearances for reaction, here are the best social media comebacks and responses so far.

Should have stuck to football. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 19, 2017

Gary Lineker, who was one of the first to Tweet ahead of the list’s publication, has continued to attempt to laugh off his salary of at least £1.75 million. The retired footballer turned sports presenter anticipated criticism over his pay packet by joking he would need a “tin helmet”.

Happy BBC salary day. I blame my agent and the other TV channels that pay more. Now where did I put my tin helmet? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 19, 2017

After it was revealed radio presenter and former Top Gear presenter Chris Evans took home at least £2.3 million in 2016, he remained light-hearted.

This whole BBC salary exposure business is an absolute outrage...I mean how can @achrisevans be on more than me? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 19, 2017

But not everyone was impressed.

Think the great British public might have a sense of humour failure when Lineker making quips against his £1.8m pay cheque (v £2m for Evans) https://t.co/QMnGlfQtRy — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) July 19, 2017

He took the time to reply though, responding to criticism with individual replies.

The great British trait of the Great British public is that they never lose their sense of humour. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 19, 2017

He even got a bit sassy.

Hi @BBC can I have a job pls? I know a bit about news, can read auto-cue, am occasionally funny & I'll literally do it for a half a Lineker — Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) July 19, 2017

I'd do it in @GaryLineker pants if @HullCity returned to premiership. — Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) July 19, 2017

It's called The Premier League. You may have already failed the audition. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 19, 2017

He continued the social media conversation by retweeting supportive Tweets.

I love the BBC. Think it and its employees are worth every penny. One of the great things about Britain. Today's witch hunt is pathetic — James Corrigan (@jcorrigangolf) July 19, 2017

But also put his foot down when he was compared to Claudia Winkleman, whose salary was nearly five times smaller than Evans’.

Yes, you are for sure worth five Claudia Winklemans https://t.co/sNQtd696WN — Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) July 19, 2017

That's an entirely separate matter but if that's your opinion, you're entitled to it. I would disagree. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 19, 2017

He also made his feelings on the Daily Mail clear.

Yes and we'd all rub people's noses in it with non-jokes — Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) July 19, 2017

Whose nose am I rubbing in it? Oh wait a minute, you're a Mail journalist. Enough said. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 19, 2017

This was reinforced as he retweeted these Tweets criticising the Daily Mail’s editor Paul Dacre as well as Rupert Murdoch, who owns The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times.

The fuss about BBC salaries is entirely and malevolently confected by Murdoch and Dacre. A pox on them. The BBC is worth every penny. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) July 19, 2017

Paul Dacre, on approx 2.5m a year for bigoted bullshit, criticises BBC employees who don't hate migrants or judges as enemies of the people — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) July 19, 2017

While presenter Andrew Marr, who earned as much as £449,999, remained silent on Twitter, the editor of the Andrew Marr Show Rob Burley spoke up.... ...To defend Gary Lineker.

I think @GaryLineker is rather good at his job *ducks* — Rob Burley (@RobBurl) July 19, 2017

An England football hero, one of the genuine modern greats, been there and done it all, I think that counts for something. https://t.co/SdGxOiUpvj — Rob Burley (@RobBurl) July 19, 2017

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker was not impressed with The Sun’s front page.

I tell you what's more 'awkward'... the fact that it's not true 😂

We get paid the same for BBC Breakfast. Stop lying #FakeNews https://t.co/u1KxOxnXd4 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 19, 2017

Before the list even came out he’d had to fend off Piers Morgan - who surprise, surprise, also managed to hit the headlines when he broke the embargo on the BBC story and was branded a ‘bellend’.

Hi mate, would you come on @GMB to discuss your salary today? https://t.co/qE9Z8skqVB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 19, 2017

Walker, who pocketed £200,000 to £249,000, had plenty of sass for the Good Morning Britain presenter.

Would love to but I'm a bit busy presenting the nation's number 1 breakfast show with @louiseminchin 👍🏻

Have a good one https://t.co/7eapTvIrlZ — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 19, 2017

Meanwhile, presenter Stephen Nolan, who earned between £400,000 and £449,999, was pretty humble in his response.

It's been interesting to be part of a story today, rather than reporting it . I think the coverage - including the critism- has been fair . — Stephen Nolan (@StephenNolan) July 19, 2017

That is really kind Deric . Thank you Sir. https://t.co/rbShKC0BoL — Stephen Nolan (@StephenNolan) July 19, 2017

And anticipated some questions much like Vine.

Morning all . Time for work . Join me on the Biggest Show in the Country at 9am . I wonder what the callers will want to talk about today 🤔 — Stephen Nolan (@StephenNolan) July 20, 2017

Correspondent Jeremy Bowen, who earned between £150,000 and £199,999 simply retweeted this.

@BowenBBC The disclosure of pay @BBC is just completely wrong. But it has revealed that you just aren't paid enough! Nor is @bbclaurak — Stuart Watson (@Spot252) July 19, 2017

And Andrew Neil, who earned between £200,000 and £249,999, quote retweeted this.

Agree world admires BBC. But not one of few things. We're superpower when it comes to soft power. So lot more being admired than just BBC. https://t.co/R9qx0Siu9T — Andrew Neil (@afneil) July 19, 2017

Why does the govt actively seek to damage the BBC, one of the few things the world admires about the UK at present, with this pointlessness? — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) July 18, 2017

Meanwhile BBC Radio 4 Today’s Justin Webb who earned at least £150,000, Tweeted this. His Today programme colleagues John Humphrys earned at least £600,000 and Nick Robinson at least £250,000.

The unexpectedness of twitter. Log on expecting abuse and find the only salary related messages saying you're paid too little 🙄 https://t.co/S8vVCq17E2 — justin webb (@JustinOnWeb) July 20, 2017

And of course the bants between friends and colleagues over hefty pay packets continued.

Lend us a tenner! — Neil Boom (@MrBoom) July 20, 2017

The BBC banter kicked off on Wednesday, when Scott Mills, who earned at least £250,000 in 2016, was asked to shout lunch for colleagues including BBC Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark.

@scott_mills are you buying lunch today? — Chris Stark (@Chris_Stark) July 19, 2017

Mills apparently obliged.

What would you like? https://t.co/dOzHvpUNYU — Scott Mills (@scott_mills) July 19, 2017

Walker, who earned around £50,000 less than Mills, also joined in.

Can you me a ham sandwich and a copy of the Daily Mail please? 😳 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 19, 2017

Radio 1 DJ Greg James, who earned at least £150,000 last year, simply Tweeted a YouTube clip of The Office where David Brent sings Des’ree’s ’Crazy Maze’ which includes the lyrics: “Money don’t make my world go round. I’m reaching out to a higher ground.” His colleague Nick Grimshaw was shown to be Radio 1′s top earner by the list - taking up to £250,000 more than him, with a salary of between £350,000 and £399,999.

Other BBC colleagues also had fun comebacks to the list, with one political correspondent saying she was going to sell badges for those who didn’t earn enough to make the cut.

I'm selling badges saying "I'm not on the list" https://t.co/EMwozyJ1af — Vicki Young (@BBCVickiYoung) July 19, 2017

This is what BBC Woman’s Hour presenter Jane Garvey had to say.

I'm looking forward to presenting @BBCWomansHour today. We'll be discussing #GenderPayGap . As we've done since 1946. Going well, isn't it? https://t.co/j2M6oQBqde — Jane Garvey (@janegarvey1) July 19, 2017

Off to the BBC to read the report on how much its stars get paid pic.twitter.com/Xz24TskVY0 — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) July 19, 2017

#NotOnTheList proceeded to be a hashtag for disgruntled BBC employees.

@janegarvey1 I'm happy to accept a pay rise to help the BBC out with its gender pay gap problem... #notonthelist — charlotte smith (@charlottebsmith) July 19, 2017

And of course the spoof accounts joined the conversation too.