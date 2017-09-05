STYLE

TV Choice Awards: Jess Shears Follows In Kim Kardashian's Footsteps By Donning A Latex Dress

05/09/2017 10:28
Patricia Ekall Style Writer

Jess Shears wore a baby pink latex dress to 2017’s TV Choice Awards, making her the latest in a long list of celebrities to wear this trend, that just won’t quit. 

The Love Island star attended the award ceremony with boyfriend Dom Lever on Monday 4 September, wearing the snug dress from House of CB and nude stilettos. 

Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Jess Shears arrives for the TV Choice Awards at The Dorchester on 4 September 2017 in London.

Shears looked stunning in the ensemble, which gave us flashbacks of where we’d seen this look before.

Jennifer Metcalfe wore a dress of a similar style to last year’s Inside Soap Awards. Winning the the ‘Sexiest Female’ title, Metcalfe stunned in a fitted red latex dress by Atsuko Kudo

Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Jennifer Metcalfe attends the Inside Soap Awards at DSKTRT on 5 October 2015 in London.

Atsuko Kudo is a designer also favoured by the likes of Bella Hadid, Rita Ora and - you’ve guessed it - Kim Kardashian West.

Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Bella Hadid, The Weeknd are seen coming out of Up and Down night Club on 2 May 2016 in New York City, US.
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Rita Ora attends the Mert & Marcus House of Love party for Madonna at Annabel's on 26 February 2015 in London.

Kim KW, the original OG of latex dress-wearing, made a show-stopping appearance in this nude version by the same designer at an event in Melbourne, Australia in 2014. 

Scott Barbour via Getty Images

Although Shears’ version was not a Kudo creation, the similarities are plain as day. 

Somehow, we don’t think this trend is going anywhere any time soon. 

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Dominic Lever (L) and Jess Shears arrive at the TV Choice Awards at The Dorchester.

