Jess Shears wore a baby pink latex dress to 2017’s TV Choice Awards, making her the latest in a long list of celebrities to wear this trend, that just won’t quit.
The Love Island star attended the award ceremony with boyfriend Dom Lever on Monday 4 September, wearing the snug dress from House of CB and nude stilettos.
Shears looked stunning in the ensemble, which gave us flashbacks of where we’d seen this look before.
Jennifer Metcalfe wore a dress of a similar style to last year’s Inside Soap Awards. Winning the the ‘Sexiest Female’ title, Metcalfe stunned in a fitted red latex dress by Atsuko Kudo.
Atsuko Kudo is a designer also favoured by the likes of Bella Hadid, Rita Ora and - you’ve guessed it - Kim Kardashian West.
Kim KW, the original OG of latex dress-wearing, made a show-stopping appearance in this nude version by the same designer at an event in Melbourne, Australia in 2014.
Although Shears’ version was not a Kudo creation, the similarities are plain as day.
Somehow, we don’t think this trend is going anywhere any time soon.