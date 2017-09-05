Jess Shears wore a baby pink latex dress to 2017’s TV Choice Awards, making her the latest in a long list of celebrities to wear this trend, that just won’t quit.

The Love Island star attended the award ceremony with boyfriend Dom Lever on Monday 4 September, wearing the snug dress from House of CB and nude stilettos.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Jess Shears arrives for the TV Choice Awards at The Dorchester on 4 September 2017 in London.

Shears looked stunning in the ensemble, which gave us flashbacks of where we’d seen this look before.

Jennifer Metcalfe wore a dress of a similar style to last year’s Inside Soap Awards. Winning the the ‘Sexiest Female’ title, Metcalfe stunned in a fitted red latex dress by Atsuko Kudo.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Jennifer Metcalfe attends the Inside Soap Awards at DSKTRT on 5 October 2015 in London.

Atsuko Kudo is a designer also favoured by the likes of Bella Hadid, Rita Ora and - you’ve guessed it - Kim Kardashian West.

Raymond Hall via Getty Images Bella Hadid, The Weeknd are seen coming out of Up and Down night Club on 2 May 2016 in New York City, US.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Rita Ora attends the Mert & Marcus House of Love party for Madonna at Annabel's on 26 February 2015 in London.

Kim KW, the original OG of latex dress-wearing, made a show-stopping appearance in this nude version by the same designer at an event in Melbourne, Australia in 2014.

Scott Barbour via Getty Images

Although Shears’ version was not a Kudo creation, the similarities are plain as day.

Somehow, we don’t think this trend is going anywhere any time soon.