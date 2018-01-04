Jet Airways Pilots Grounded After Mid-Air Cockpit ‘Fight’ On London-Mumbai Flight

Two senior pilots with an Indian airline have been grounded after an altercation which reportedly saw the male pilot slap the female.

Jet Airways confirmed a “misunderstanding” had occurred between the cockpit crew of a London – Mumbai flight on New Year’s Day and that the matter was being investigated.

A spokesman added the incident was “quickly resolved, amicably”, though a source told The Times of India the female pilot left the cockpit in tears after the alleged incident.