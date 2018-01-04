Jet Airways Pilots Grounded After Mid-Air Cockpit ‘Fight’ On London-Mumbai Flight

Two senior pilots with an Indian airline have been grounded after an altercation which reportedly saw the male pilot slap the female.
Jet Airways confirmed a “misunderstanding” had occurred between the cockpit crew of a London – Mumbai flight on New Year’s Day and that the matter was being investigated.
A spokesman added the incident was “quickly resolved, amicably”, though a source told The Times of India the female pilot left the cockpit in tears after the alleged incident.
The source added: “The cabin crew persuaded her to go back to the cockpit but she refused. Following this, the male pilot came out of the cockpit, leaving the operations to the care of the cabin crew (which is a violation of flight safety norms) and persuaded her to return to the cockpit.”
The flight, consisting 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely.
The spokesman added: “The airline has reported the matter to the DGCA and the concerned crew have been taken off flying duties pending investigation.
“At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety.”